 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison County Fair fun starts Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison County Fair

The Madison County Fair kicks off Thursday night on Fairground Road in Brookfield.

The event will be held through July 10. General admission is $2 with kids 3 and under free.

Admission to the Grandstand costs $10 for those over 10, $5 for kids 3 to 10 years old and free for children under 2.

Grandstand events include:

  • Thursday: Stock car racing at 7 p.m.
  • Friday: Garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. and hot tractor pull at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday: Bone stock demo at 1 p.m. and truck pull at 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: Tractor pull at 9:30 a.m.

To see the full event schedule, click here.

Recommended for you