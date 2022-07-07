Madison County Fair fun starts Thursday night

The Madison County Fair kicks off Thursday night on Fairground Road in Brookfield.
The event will be held through July 10. General admission is $2 with kids 3 and under free.
Admission to the Grandstand costs $10 for those over 10, $5 for kids 3 to 10 years old and free for children under 2.
Grandstand events include:
- Thursday: Stock car racing at 7 p.m.
- Friday: Garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. and hot tractor pull at 7 p.m.
- Saturday: Bone stock demo at 1 p.m. and truck pull at 7 p.m.
- Sunday: Tractor pull at 9:30 a.m.
