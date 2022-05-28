Magic Rocks! camp coming to Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y - Before we know it, school will be out and parents will be looking for ways to expand their children’s horizons during the summer months.
Illusionist Leon Etienne will bring his Magic Rocks! Magic Camp to Old Forge for the summer of 2022. He calls it bringing Hogwarts to the Adirondacks.
Campers age 7 and older with an interest in magic can sign up. Session 1 is July 25-29. Session 2 is August 1-5. Each session runs daily from 10 am - 3pm.
Campers will learn magic tricks, basic acting skills and will become the star of their own show when they put on a final performance at The Strand Theatre at the end of their session. Etienne says campers will receive 25 hours of personal magic instruction and will take home their treasure trove of tricks when the week at camp is done.
Sessions take place at North Woods Community Center. For more information visit magicrockscamp.com