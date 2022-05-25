Magic shows during Memorial Day weekend to benefit the Old Forge community

OLD FORGE, N.Y. - A series of magic shows presented by World-Renowned Illusionist Leon Etienne will be happening Memorial Day weekend, to benefit the Old Forge community.
Leon Etienne will be exciting audiences at The Strand Theatre, in Old Forge, on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person.
Visit OldForgeMagic.com for additional showtimes and to purchase tickets.
Leon is bringing back some old favorites and brand new, never-before-seen illusions, all part of his 'Magic Rocks!' performance.
COVID-19 forced entertainment venues, like the iconic Strand Theatre, to temporarily close its doors.
They are still recovering from monetary losses.
“It’s been a tough time for business owners," said Etienne. "But things are starting to look up! We want to continue to give back to The Strand and the Old Forge community. What better way to give back than returning with new illusions and more fun!”
