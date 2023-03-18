Maple weekend across the Mohawk Valley

NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - Maple Weekend in the region starts March 18-19 and continues March 25-26.
Several local farms will be holding events where you can try pure maple syrup, learn about the process of making pure maple syrup and meet the farmers who make it.
Tibbitts Farm in New Hartford kicks off its Maple Weekend on the 18th with free tours from 10 - 4.
Click here for times and dates of events at other maple producer locations.
Maple weekend at the Vernon Verona Sherrill school district's Future Farmers of a America program feature a pancake breakfast, with regular and gluten free options as well as tours of their operation. The tours and the breakfast are March 25-26.