Marcy brewery breathing new life into Boonville's Hulbert House

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The owners of the Woodland Farm Brewery in Marcy are working on opening a new location at the historic Hulbert House in Boonville.

Brewery owners Keith and Katie Redhead have received approval from the village planning board to renovate the building to establish the Woodland Farm Brewery Taproom at The Hulbert House.

The taproom will feature beers from the Marcy brewery, hard ciders, wine, cocktails and food like burgers and wraps.

There are also units on the second floor that will be converted to Airbnb rentals.

The Hulbert House is located on Main Street in Boonville.

