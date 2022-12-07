Marine Corps, League of Ilion collected for 'Toys for Tots' in Utica Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Just in time for the holidays, the Marine Corps League of Ilion was outside Utica Plumbing Wednesday morning, collecting toys for their annual 'Toys for Tots' drive.
Each year United States Marine Corps Leagues across the country collect toys to distribute to children in need. This year marks an astonishing 75 years since the start of the program. Last year, toys for tots distributed over 16,000 toys in the Oneida and Herkimer County areas.
'Toys for Tots' will be accepting donations until Dec. 23.