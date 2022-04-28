Mass will celebrate 75th anniversary of holy apparition in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will attend a Mass Saturday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the holy apparitions of the late Charles Grestl.
Christ the King Shrine in Marcy is the site where Grestl said Jesus first appeared to him on April 30, 1947. He also testified in a letter to Pope John XXIII that he met Christ at the site at least 12 times.
Grestl died in 1972 at the age of 86.
In recognition of the anniversary, a Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church on Lincoln Avenue in Utica at 11 a.m.
A luncheon will follow, as well as a celebration of the holy rosary at the shrine grounds on Flanagan Road in Marcy.
The public is invited to attend.