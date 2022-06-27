Mastrovito Hyundai donates $100,000 to new Utica Children's Museum

UTICA, N.Y. – Mastrovito Hyundai is donating $100,000 to the new Utica Children’s Museum and will sponsor the new Let’s Play Pond area in the Seasons Exhibit.
The new $14 million museum will be located in ICAN’s Family Resource Center at 106 Memorial Parkway.
In addition to the Let’s Play Pond area, the donation will also help support site improvements, exhibit design and the addition of a rotunda.
“As a big hockey family, we are very excited to sponsor the Let’s Play Pond area of the museum,” said Frank Mastrovito, owner of Mastrovita Hyundai. “I grew up playing hockey and always skating, and now my three boys are hockey players, so it means a lot to us to be able to offer this experience to all the children coming to the museum.”
ICAN is expected to open the Family Resource Center at the end of this summer and the museum’s grand opening is slated for the end of 2023.