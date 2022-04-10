Mastrovito Hyundai puts on Fundraiser for Autism Awareness Month

YORKVILLE, N.Y. - Mastrovito Hyundai in Yorkville held a fundraiser walk today to raise money for the Kelberman center. The center is partnered with New York state to help provide diagnostic testing and support to children with autism in central New York.
Over 50 people participated in the walk this morning. The walk began at the Mastrovito dealership before participants went around the neighborhood and back to the dealership for a mile and a half walk.
It’s the first year of the fundraiser and event organizers said they just want to do their part to give back to the community.
“This is just something that I have always been passionate about. and being able to do this, I am very grateful to my uncle for the giving me the platform to do so,” Samantha Mastrovito-Smith said.
“The community has truly rallied behind us, and it’s our way of saying thank you, giving back and doing something that is right for the community,” Frank Mastrovito said.
The dealership is also donating fifty dollars for every car that they sell this month. The money raised from today’s event and from the cars sold will be donated to the Kelberman center.