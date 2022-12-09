Mayor Palmieri looking for artists to re-paint 'Sunburst' mural in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Last month, Mayor Robert Palmieri announced the re-painting of the 'Sunburst' wall at Liberty Bell Park, now the city is looking for artists to create a mural that will complement the park.
“We’re hoping this project attracts some of the most talented artists this area has ever hosted. The goal is to make a mural that stands up to the best murals in the world and creates memories and an identity for Utica that outlasts us all. I look forward to seeing what the artists come up with,” Mayor, Palmieri said.
The city has a $100,000 budget for the project. Those who are interested in taking it on should submit the information below via flash drive to the Board of Contract and Supply, 1 Kennedy Plaza, Utica.
- Artist/team member names and contact information
- Resumes of artist/team members
- Artist Bio of 250 word maximum per artist/team member
- Written narrative describing your artistic vision and proposal
- Sketches both as standalone artwork and superimposed on the wall.
- Examples of past completed work, preferably public murals.
- Optional additional support materials (i.e. news article on past work)
- References
A city public art committee with make the selections and award a $500 honorarium to up to five finalists, based on these considerations:
• Originality and creativity
• Pursuit of excellence in public art
• Relationship to the site and how it will activate public space
• Relevance to the city, its values, culture, and people
• Evidence of ability to create large-scale, distinctive work
• Proven ability to complete a project within budget and deadline
Finalists will submit final proposals which will be voted on by the public. The city hopes the mural will be completed by the fall of 2023.