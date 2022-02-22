McCauley Mountain gets $250,000 grant to expand bike trails

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – The Town of Webb received a state grant for $250,000 to expand the mountain bike trails at McCauley Mountain Recreation Center in Old Forge.
The grant was awarded through the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Local leaders from the town council, tourism office and the Central Adirondack Association assisted LivingADK with the grant application process.
Community leaders and local lawmakers also wrote letters in support of developing the trails.
The mountain bike trails first opened in 2019.