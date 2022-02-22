 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

McCauley Mountain gets $250,000 grant to expand bike trails

  • Updated
  • 0

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – The Town of Webb received a state grant for $250,000 to expand the mountain bike trails at McCauley Mountain Recreation Center in Old Forge.

The grant was awarded through the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Local leaders from the town council, tourism office and the Central Adirondack Association assisted LivingADK with the grant application process.

Community leaders and local lawmakers also wrote letters in support of developing the trails.

The mountain bike trails first opened in 2019.

Recommended for you