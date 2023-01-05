Meet New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes in Syracuse Jan. 14

Utica, N.Y. -- Thanks to Cooperstown Connection and the Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop, New York Yankees, Nestor Cortes Jr. will be in the area signing autographs and taking photos with fans on Jan. 14.
“Working with Cooperstown Connection to bring celebrities and athletes to the greater Utica/Syracuse area is always exciting. This upcoming event on January 14th is going to be a great day for the fans in upstate NY," the Owner of Gentlemen's Barber Shop, Paulie Diamond said.
The event will take place from 12-2 p.m. at Destiny USA in Syracuse.