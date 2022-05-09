Meet the Go the Distance team 2022: Patrick Gates

Patrick Gates
Bio: I'm Patrick Gates. I signed up for Go the Distance because two years ago, I lost the ability to walk. I was forced to use a walker for three months, then a cane after that. I lost my identity. I was separated from my job, had to leave my role as a captain in the fire department, and missed out on our normal times of camping, fishing, and just enjoying life. I literally felt like I lost my identity. I was disconnected from my coworkers, my friends, and my everyday life.
I'm doing Go the Distance to get back my confidence, and as a thank you to all the people who supported me in my time of need. My family was instrumental in my recovery, and I thank God for letting me return back to work.