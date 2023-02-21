Mei Lin the red panda becomes Utica Zoo's first PreZOOdent in landslide victory

UTICA, N.Y. – The results are in and the first-ever PreZOOdent of the Utica Zoo is Mei Lin, the red panda, by a landslide.
During her campaign, Mei Lin promised to introduce a policy that would designate nap times at both work and school, as well as plenty of snack breaks. The appeal of her policies appear to have given her an edge over the competition.
Visitors at the zoo were able to vote for their favorite candidate from Feb. 18 - 20.
Here are the official results of the election:
- Mei Lin, the red panda: 475
- Tasha, the Nigerian dwarf goat: 181
- Breton, the Canada lynx: 136
- Creamy, the white-naped crane: 104
- Zara, the Hartmann’s mountain zebra: 54
The campaign idea aimed to raise funds for the zoo, but also to get the community involved.
“The idea was created as a way to engage the community during a time that visitor attendance is generally lower due to the colder weather,” said Allie Snyder, Utica Zoo’s marketing and community engagement manager. “It was a chance for our staff to share some of the animals’ personalities in a fun and quirky way, and share some of their traits that visitors may not see normally.”
Throughout the election process, which started Feb. 1, people were able to donate to their favorite candidate online, and every animal received an extra five votes for every $10 donated to their campaign.
Snyder says Mei Lin received a $500 donation prior to the in-person voting, which gave her a significant lead from the start.
All of the money collected during the campaign will support the zoo’s animal care fund.
Mei Lin was born at the Utica Zoo in 2019, and returned there in August 2022 after a short stint at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.