Memorial Day Parades and Services

Local events to honor military members who lost their lives in the line of duty are taking place around the Mohawk Valley. 

Below are parades and services being held this Memorial Day weekend: 

 

Parades:

 

Start time: 9:00 am 

Where: 134 W Edmeston Rd., West Edmeston

 

Start time: 10:00 am 

Where: Genesee St., Utica

 

Start time: 10:00 am 

Where: American Legion, Holland Patent

 

Start time:  9:00 am

Where: Main St., Whitesboro

 

Start time: 11:00 am 

Where: Elm St., New York Mills

 

Start time: 8:45 am

Where: 139 E. Hamilton Ave., Sherrill

 

Services: 

 

Start time: 9:30 am

Where 5025 Stop 7 Rd., Whitesboro

 

Start time: 11:00am

Where: 4541 French Rd., Clinton

 

Start time: 10:15am

Where:1 Maple St., New York Mills 

 

Start time: 2:00 pm 

Where: Ellsworth Rd., Rome

