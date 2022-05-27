Memorial Day Parades and Services

Local events to honor military members who lost their lives in the line of duty are taking place around the Mohawk Valley.
Below are parades and services being held this Memorial Day weekend:
Parades:
Start time: 9:00 am
Where: 134 W Edmeston Rd., West Edmeston
Start time: 10:00 am
Where: Genesee St., Utica
Start time: 10:00 am
Where: American Legion, Holland Patent
Start time: 9:00 am
Where: Main St., Whitesboro
Start time: 11:00 am
Where: Elm St., New York Mills
Start time: 8:45 am
Where: 139 E. Hamilton Ave., Sherrill
Services:
Start time: 9:30 am
Where 5025 Stop 7 Rd., Whitesboro
Start time: 11:00am
Where: 4541 French Rd., Clinton
Start time: 10:15am
Where:1 Maple St., New York Mills
Start time: 2:00 pm
Where: Ellsworth Rd., Rome