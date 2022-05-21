Mental Health Awareness Walk in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. - With May being mental health awareness month, the Herkimer County system of care put on a mental health awareness walk today at Harmon field and surrounding neighborhoods to help raise awareness
The theme of the walk was, together for mental health. They chose to put the walk-on in the community to show no one is alone and try to get as much community support as possible.
“You need the community to be involved,” the director of the mental health awareness walk Sandra Bellassai said. “We can't expect to get a community on board with anything we are doing unless they are made aware of, so everything that we do as a system of care is to bring right to the families."
There was also one big group in attendance at the walk. The Herkimer football team. It was an opportunity for them to realize even though times have been tough but there is support and resources available.
"When we found out they were organizing this walk for mental health awareness, I put an email out to the players. They responded as you can see on a hot Saturday where they are a lot of other thing they could do, they came in,” Herkimer Head Football Coach Mike Jory said. “This is a crucial time in their life and they could really use support. And to see there are people out there for them, for assistance, support, or just to talk. It's a great opportunity for them to see all of the different resources out there for them."
The Herkimer County system of care plans to hold more events throughout the summer focused on mental health awareness.