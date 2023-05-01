Miracle the dog officially joins the Maricle family

The dog that was abandoned in the freezing cold outside the Herkimer County Humane Society in early February, later named Miracle, has found a new home with Carlton Maricle of Little Falls.

When Miracle was found outside in the cold after she was abandoned, she was in poor health, suffering a flea infestation and the effects of overbreeding. The shelter helped get her the care she needed and she’s been recovering with a foster family over the past several weeks.

The shelter announced the news of her adoption on Sunday, which was National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day. Officials at the humane society say Miracle walked into Maricle’s house, found the couch, and made herself at home.

The man accused of abandoning Miracle outside the shelter is facing animal abuse charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.