Mobile museum offering fun activities for kids at Val Bialas during winter break

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Children’s Museum will take the Mobile Museum to Val Bialas Ski Center this week offering free activities for kids and families during winter break.
The Mobile Museum will be in the upstairs chalet on Thursday from 3 - 5 p.m. and Friday from 1 - 3 p.m.
Kids can build structures with large blocks at the Imagination Playground, use the “gravity-defying” spin chairs and use octoplay pieces to make fun shapes. There will also be a giant Connect Four game, wobble boards and coloring sheets.
This week’s activities are sponsored by Berkshire Bank.
The Mobile Museum launched in November of 2021 and holds different events for kids around the community while the new children’s museum is under construction at the ICAN facility at 106 Memorial Parkway in Utica. It is expected to open in a about a year.