...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York...Oneida county.

* WHEN...until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast
to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this
evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet
continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover
in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Mobile museum offering fun activities for kids at Val Bialas during winter break

The Utica Children's Museum's Mobile Museum will offer activities for kids and families at Val Bialas during winter break.

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Children’s Museum will take the Mobile Museum to Val Bialas Ski Center this week offering free activities for kids and families during winter break.

The Mobile Museum will be in the upstairs chalet on Thursday from 3 - 5 p.m. and Friday from 1 - 3 p.m.

Kids can build structures with large blocks at the Imagination Playground, use the “gravity-defying” spin chairs and use octoplay pieces to make fun shapes. There will also be a giant Connect Four game, wobble boards and coloring sheets.

This week’s activities are sponsored by Berkshire Bank.

The Mobile Museum launched in November of 2021 and holds different events for kids around the community while the new children’s museum is under construction at the ICAN facility at 106 Memorial Parkway in Utica. It is expected to open in a about a year.

