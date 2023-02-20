Mohawk Airlines history presentation planned at Clinton Historical Society

CLINTON, N.Y. -- A presentation will be given in March at the Clinton Historical Society, covering the history of Central New York's regional, Mohawk Airlines.
Jim Coulhart, a local aviation enthusiast and historian will give the presentation, "The Story of Mohawk Airlines 1945-1972" on March 12 at 2 p.m. Topics will include the evolution, organization, key personalities, aircraft utilized, routes and some air crash tragedies as well.
Admission is free and open to the public. The Historical Society is located at 1 Fountain St. in Clinton.