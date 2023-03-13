 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The weight of the snow combined with gusty winds could
bring down tree branches and powerlines which could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain. Snowfall rates will
taper off later on Tuesday, but persistent light snow is still
expected into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors donates necessities for veterans in need

  • Updated
  • 0
Donation for veterans

UTICA, N.Y. – The Veterans Outreach Center received a donation of much-needed items on Monday thanks to the annual Valentine’s for Vets collection drive.

For the past several weeks, the Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors collected toiletries, household goods and clothes for local veterans in need.

“We have three or four cars full. It's mostly small compacted items…toiletries, mostly; they say they run short on women's toiletries so we try to focus on those,” said Ciro Raspante of MVAR, who helped drop items off at the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street Monday.

The organization has been holding the Valentines for Vets campaign for the past two decades, collecting donated items from brokerages around the region each year.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

