Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors donates necessities for veterans in need

UTICA, N.Y. – The Veterans Outreach Center received a donation of much-needed items on Monday thanks to the annual Valentine’s for Vets collection drive.
For the past several weeks, the Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors collected toiletries, household goods and clothes for local veterans in need.
“We have three or four cars full. It's mostly small compacted items…toiletries, mostly; they say they run short on women's toiletries so we try to focus on those,” said Ciro Raspante of MVAR, who helped drop items off at the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street Monday.
The organization has been holding the Valentines for Vets campaign for the past two decades, collecting donated items from brokerages around the region each year.