Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts accepting submissions for regional exhibition

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts is now accepting entries for its regional art exhibition.
As part of the center's 40th anniversary celebration this art competition is open to artists throughout the region.
Artists can submit up to three pieces with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members.
Artists will compete for prize money up to $500 and an opportunity for a solo exhibition of their work.
"We're very committed to making art accessible here in the community. Our shows are always free and open to the public, and it's part of our mission to offer Artist these opportunities to showcase their work," said Mary Ellen McGillan, executive director at MVCA.
Applicants have until Sept. 15 to get their artwork submitted.
The artwork can be seen at the Canal Street Center from Oct. 9 until Nov. 17.
For more information, visit: mohawkvalleyarts.org.