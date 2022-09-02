Mohawk Valley Community Market in Herkimer celebrates expansion

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Community Market on Main Street in Herkimer has expanded and held a grand opening of its new lower level Friday morning.
The market, which opened in July of 2020, is a vendor mall with different shops offering unique artisan, vintage and food items.
“The intended goal here is to make this a tourist attraction. There's many plans in the works for the entire building. You got to think we're almost 100 thousand square feet. We're only using maybe 20 of that, so right now we're going to continue to grow a little at a time, and unless we get a significant grant money or something we're going to do what we can at our pace,” said Joseph Chilelli, owner of the Mohawk Valley Community Market.
The market is open every day but Monday.
