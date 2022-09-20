 Skip to main content
'Mohawk Valley Gives' 24-hour donation campaign kicks off

  • Updated
Mohawk Valley Gives

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties kicked off its 24-hour donation initiative called “Mohawk Valley Gives” on Monday to raise money for local nonprofits.

Donations started rolling in at midnight and as of 10:55 a.m. Monday, more than 740 donors contributed more than $185,000 to 114 local organizations.

As of that time, the top recipients were:

  • The Project Fibonacci Foundation
  • Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts
  • Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

Check the leaderboard here.

People can donate to any of more than 150 nonprofits listed on the MV Gives website. Donations must be at least $5.

For more information or to donate, go to: givemv.org.

