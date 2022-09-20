'Mohawk Valley Gives' 24-hour donation campaign kicks off

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties kicked off its 24-hour donation initiative called “Mohawk Valley Gives” on Monday to raise money for local nonprofits.
Donations started rolling in at midnight and as of 10:55 a.m. Monday, more than 740 donors contributed more than $185,000 to 114 local organizations.
As of that time, the top recipients were:
- The Project Fibonacci Foundation
- Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts
- Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute
Check the leaderboard here.
People can donate to any of more than 150 nonprofits listed on the MV Gives website. Donations must be at least $5.
For more information or to donate, go to: givemv.org.