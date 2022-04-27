'Mohawk Valley Gives' event encourages donations to local nonprofits

In honor of its 70th anniversary, the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties is planning a 24-hour event to encourage donations to local nonprofits.
The Foundation is partnering with an online platform called GiveGab to collect donations for the “Mohawk Valley Gives” event on Sept. 20.
GiveGab allows people to choose from various local nonprofits and donate online.
“Each nonprofit is going to have the opportunity to develop their own content for their page with their request of need, whether it is something that is an emergency or current need or something that is going to help them in the long term promote their services, to the residents they serve,” said Alicia Dicks, CEO of the Foundation.
There will be a Zoom information session for interested nonprofit groups on Tuesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. To register for the session, click here.