Mohawk Valley Performing Arts' presenting 'The Nutcracker' this weekend

UTICA, N.Y. - For 48 years, Mohawk Valley Performing Arts' has presented 'The Nutcracker.' This year's show is coming up this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at The Stanley.
Over 100 children and teens from 11 local dance schools will be part of the cast.
“Classics are just that…and many times they hold special value to us, whether it be a treasured memory or a holiday tradition, but it’s important to keep them polished, interesting and fresh,” Artistic Director, Melissa Larish said.
Pianist, Ben Kidwell will play during intermission at this year's showing, a welcomed new addition. Kidwell will play a variety of holiday favorites.
The show begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday's show begins at 2 p.m. and tickets are available at the Stanley Box office, 315-724-4000 or on their website.