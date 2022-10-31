Mohawk Valley shows off their Halloween spirit

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!
One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.
In New Hartford, a trick-or-treat tradition continued this year with the New Hartford Fire Department's annual Halloween kids parade and party. Everyone got to show off their best costume as they paraded around the block. Then it was into the firehouse for more fun games, prizes, cider and donuts.
Fun was had all over the Mohawk Valley Monday night.