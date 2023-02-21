More than 100 people charged for using a fake license to gain real NYS driver license

NEW YORK -- The New York State DMV announced Tuesday, it has arrested 102 people for using a fraudulent Puerto Rico license or driver abstract in an attempt to exchange for a real NYS license.
The arrests occurred throughout the state including Utica and Rome. Charges filed include 94 felonies and eight misdemeanors.
Below are the numbers and types of arrests by region:
- Mohawk Valley: 11 Felony; 0 Misd.
- Central New York: 4 Felony; 0 Misd.
- Western NY: 15 Felony; 8 Misd.
- Finger Lakes: 50 Felony; 0 Misd.
- Capital Region: 11 Felony; 0 Misd
- Mid-Hudson: 3 Felony; 0 Misd.
“We at DMV take our role to protect New Yorkers very seriously, and these arrests should put fraudsters on notice. By presenting false documents to DMV to bypass required tests these fraudsters could have posed a traffic safety risk to the motoring public but thanks to the diligent work of our investigators, they have been stopped," DMV Commissioner, Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
