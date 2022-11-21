More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project

UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church.
For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
For $6 per child, Parents and Grandparents give a list ahead of time with three gifts for each child to receive. Winter coats are also available for purchase for $5 each.
This year families will stay in their cars and the toys will be bagged up and brought out to them. All profits from the event will be used to buy toys for next year’s event.