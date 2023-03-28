 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than $9K donated to support Johnson Park Center food distribution events

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnson Park food drive

Motorists line up to receive food from the Johnson Park Center Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for the Disadvantaged on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Utica, NY. Employees of AVC Auctions volunteered their time to help give out the food. (PHOTO BY NANCY L. FORD)

UTICA, N.Y. – Capraro Technologies in Utica has generously offered to match donations to the Johnson Park Center up to $10,000 to help support the organization’s food distribution events.

More than $9,000 has been donated so far through a fund established by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. Gerard Capraro, owner of the company, has matched the donations dollar-for-dollar.

“We are so grateful to Dr. Capraro for his generosity and continued support of our center,” said Rev. Maria A. Scates, CEO/founder of Johnson Park Center. “The funds awarded through the Capraro Technologies Fund for Johnson Park Center Food Distribution will allow us to purchase additional pallets of food for community giveaways and the general food pantry operation. We are able to purchase high-cost, high-value foods that low-income community members may otherwise be unable to afford in this era of rising costs of living.”

Dozens of community members and businesses have contributed to the fund already, including a $2,500 donation from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you