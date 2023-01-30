 Skip to main content
More veterans to be honored through expansion of Utica's Hometown Heroes banner program

  Updated
The City of Utica is increasing the Hometown Heroes banners to Oriskany Boulevard.

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Hometown Heroes Banner program is expanding in Utica, and hundreds of banners will be added this year to the 198 that lined Memorial Parkway last year.

From Memorial Day through Veteran's Day, the banners will line not only the Utica Memorial Parkway, but thanks to generous contributions from community partners, they'll also line Whitesboro Street and Oriskany Street in the downtown area.

Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. For more information, visit: mohawkvalleyhometownheroes.com.

Tom Buono, representing the MIlitary Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 490 and the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 490, said the support has been overwhelming.

"We started last year," Buono said. "We were hoping for 50 banners and we ended up with 198. All the light posts the mayor had given us were all taken, so we approached him again, and now we have an additional 200 light posts."

The cost to purchase a banner is $150. They will be designated on a first come, first served basis. Any veteran who served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces, alive or deceased, can be honored.

The banners will honor each veteran for three years.

"Last year's banners will go up for an additional two years along the Parkway," said Mischael McKenna, who chairs the Hometown Heroes Committee and also represents the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association contributed $5,000 to cover the costs of the hardware and fixtures needed to hang the extra banners.

On top of the contribution from NYSCOPBA, other partners who have supported the program include Professional Media Services, the Utica Comets and Harley Davidson of Utica.

"If you have the opportunity to drive the parkway, you understand how proud people are of veterans, many of them who lost their lives," Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said.

Hometown Heroes

Fittingly, the expansion in Utica was announced at the Utica Memorial Auditorium at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Organizers say the response was overwhelming last year and the submissions will likely fill up quickly this year.

"Last year, we were really pleased because we had some from the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812... and all the way through," McKenna said.

"The only requirement is that they be a veteran," Buono said. "They didn't have to serve in a war. Even if they served stateside they're still eligible to have a banner."

An announcement is scheduled for Tuesday regarding Hometown Heroes banner programs in other areas of Oneida County, including Rome, New Hartford, Whitesboro and New York Mills.

