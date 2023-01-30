More veterans to be honored through expansion of Utica's Hometown Heroes banner program

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties. * WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch per hour. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&