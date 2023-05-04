Mother goose picks Kohl's parking lot as nesting spot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – An expectant goose couple has chosen a small median in the parking lot of Kohl's, in New Hartford, as its maternity ward.
Driving through the parking lot, a mother goose can be seen sitting on her eggs. And only inches away, the fiercely protective father goose standing guard over his babies and their mama.
Local wildlife rehabilitator, Judy Cusworth, says the family is federally protected and that people should not touch or disturb them or their nest and eggs.
She asks you to use caution when driving in the parking lot, and says the eggs will hatch roughly 30 days from when the mother goose began incubating.