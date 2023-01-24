MTPT gives over $500,000 to local nonprofits in 2022

UTICA, N.Y -- $585,000 was given to local nonprofits in 2022 thanks to M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund (MTPT) at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary supporting the Mohawk Valley.
More than $5 million has been awarded by the fund since it was first established in 2007. The awards given support organizations, programs and services in the two counties, including education, human services, health, animal welfare, arts and culture.
“At M&T, we are deeply committed to our communities and to making a positive difference in people’s lives, so I’m particularly proud of the tangible impact that our partnership with the Community Foundation has generated during these past 15 years. We are proud of our community, and we look forward to continued collaboration as we work to further strengthen our neighborhoods and empower our neighbors,” M&T Utica Market President, David Manzelmann said.
In 2022, recipients of awards were:
- Abraham House
- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society
- Herkimer County Humane Society
- House of the Good Shepherd
- ICAN
- Johnson Park Center
- Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York
- Little Falls Youth & Family Center
- Masonic Medical Research Institute
- Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency
- Mohawk Valley Community College Foundation
- Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School
- On Point For College
- Rescue Mission of Utica
- The Center
- UNHS HomeOwnershipCenter
- Utica Monday Nite Corporation
- Utica Public Library
- View
- YWCA of the Mohawk Valley
Potential grant opportunities are reviewed by a local advisory committee. To learn more about the fund, click here.