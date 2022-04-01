Mug Club: 2022 Walk For Autism to be Held In-Person and Virtual

Carbone Athletics at The Fitness Mill and The Kelberman Center have teamed up for the second year in a row for the LIVE 2022 Walk for Autism to be held in-person on Saturday, April 30 and virtual throughout the month of April.
The Fitness Mill, located on Oriskany Street in Utica, will be the Lead Sponsor and host location for the LIVE Walk for Autism, which will take place at the Fitness Mill on Saturday, April 30 as well as in a virtual format throughout the month of April.
The Kelberman Center’s 2022 Walk for Autism encourages friends, family members, school groups, businesses, etc. to raise funds for autism programs and services at The Kelberman Center.
Participants can either join us for the LIVE event at The Fitness Mill on Saturday, April 30, or they can register to walk virtually, choosing their own day in April and distance to walk.
Participants for either Walk format can visit kelbermancenter.org and then click “events” at the top of the page, and from there can form teams and start fundraising.
All proceeds from the 2022 Walk for Autism will help provide support for children, adults and families with autism in our community.