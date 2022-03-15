Mug Club: 30th Annual 'Family Fun Day' at Woods Valley Ski Area

The 30th Annual Family Fun Day and Chicken Barbeque hosted by Woods Valley’s all-volunteer ski patrol is on Saturday, March 19th at 9 a.m. at Woods Valley Ski Area, Rt. 46 N., Westernville, NY.
The day features exciting activities both on and off the slopes, including family favorites like the fifth annual Cardboard Sled Derby. This is the perfect opportunity to experience all that the newly expanded and renovated Woods Valley Ski Area has to offer!
The event’s popular chicken barbeque begins at noon, and tickets ($15 donation) will be on sale beginning at 9 a.m.
The Cardboard Sled Derby will start at 11:00 a.m. in the tubing area. Sleds are built out of cardboard for speed and show, showcasing some very unique, fun and creative entries. This event has grown to become a favorite for participants and spectators. For information on building a sled and entering the derby, visit the Woods Valley Ski Patrol Facebook page.
A craft beer tasting will be held between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the newly expanded outdoor patio. Purchase a punch card, with a valid ID, and sample five different beers from area distributors.
Round off your day with music by MoChester, an original “rock-reggae driven band” from Rochester, NY. They are live from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Tap Room 46.
Raffle tickets ($1 each, or 6 for $5) for the 50/50 raffle will be on-sale until the drawing at 5 p.m.
The Woods Valley volunteer ski patrol hosts one major fundraiser each year to raise money to replenish first aid supplies, purchase new toboggans and on-the-hill equipment, and to maintain communication devices.
The Family Fun Day is a great way for skiers and non-skiers to be active and safely enjoy the family atmosphere at Woods Valley while supporting the patrol.