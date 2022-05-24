Mug Club: 7th Annual Firefighters' Ride to Benefit 'Believe 271'

Join the Red Knights Motorcycle Club for their 7th Annual Firefighters Awareness Ride to benefit the Believe 271 Foundation.
They will start and finish at the Westmoreland Fire Dept., Station Rd. Westmoreland on Saturday June 4. (See below to register!)
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and kickstands go up at 10:30 a.m.
The escorted ride will travel through the rolling hills of four CNY counties, with displays of support for cancer awareness and other serious illness in the fire service along the way.
They will make a brief stop on the return leg at Harley Davidson of Utica for their presentation to Believe 271.
Don't forget about the food, raffles, and fellowship at the end.
The ride is open to the public, and anyone with a street legal bike or from any club may join in the ride.
Trophies will be given for club or chapter with most members in attendance and for rider traveling farthest distance.
This year, the group will also "Feed the Vets", so bring a food item to be donated to the Feed the Vets program.
Register now by clicking here.
To place a pre-order for t-shirts, click here.