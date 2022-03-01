Mug Club: Central Valley Academy Presents "Once On This Island"

Central Valley Academy will present the musical Once On This Island on Thursday, March 3 as well as Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 in the Burton T. Seymour Auditorium at CVA.
Performance times are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.
The musical is based on the novel, My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy, and is often described as the Caribbean version of "The Little Mermaid'.
The production is directed by Mark Bunce and choreographed by Trevor Jones and Megan Sterling.
Once On This Island features 40 cast members, with a dozen crew, all accompanied by a professional orchestra made up of current and retired music educators.
Tickets are $10.00 and available at the Central Valley Academy main office or at the door.