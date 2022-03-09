Mug Club: Clinton High School Presents "The Addams Family"

Students at Clinton High School will present "The Addams Family" to the pubic on March 10, 11 and 12.
School officials are billing this performance as a "new musical comedy".
Performances will take place in the High School starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Tickets cost $10.00 each, which includes reserved seating.
They will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. at the door during each night of the show.
Pre-sale tickets are available for one-day only at the CCS Theater box office in-person only on Thursday, March 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The theater box office is located at the entrance on College street between Chenango Ave and Elm Street.
Payments accepted will be cash or Check only.
No credit cards can be accepted.
For more information, call 315-853-5574 ext. 2345