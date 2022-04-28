 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 18 to 28 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting
up to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry
and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire
spread this afternoon across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Mug Club: Cooperstown Dreams Park Hiring for Summer 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Looking for Summer work? 

The Cooperstown Dreams Park is hiring starting in May 2022. 

The property is located four miles south of the Village of Cooperstown. 

Job seekers can fill out an application online or at the job fair happening on May 7, 14, and 15 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

Dreams Park staff will also be available to interview on-site. 

Positions are open in the following departments: Kitchen, Concessions, Baseball Operations, Office, Equipment Maintenance, General Maintenance, Field Maintenance, Village Maintenance, Storehouse, Attendant, Retail Center, Video Production, Technology, Laundry, and Photography 

For more information, click here

Recommended for you