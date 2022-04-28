Mug Club: Cooperstown Dreams Park Hiring for Summer 2022

Looking for Summer work?
The Cooperstown Dreams Park is hiring starting in May 2022.
The property is located four miles south of the Village of Cooperstown.
Job seekers can fill out an application online or at the job fair happening on May 7, 14, and 15 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Dreams Park staff will also be available to interview on-site.
Positions are open in the following departments: Kitchen, Concessions, Baseball Operations, Office, Equipment Maintenance, General Maintenance, Field Maintenance, Village Maintenance, Storehouse, Attendant, Retail Center, Video Production, Technology, Laundry, and Photography
