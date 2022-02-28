 Skip to main content
Mug Club: Little Falls Drama Club Presents "Shrek the Musical"

The Little Falls Drama Club will present Shrek the Musical on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. 

The performances are taking place at the Little Falls High School Auditorium. 

Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased in advance here or at the door both nights. 

Something new this year: Attend the live dress rehearsal on Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. 

Tickets for the live dress rehearsal will be sold at the door only. 

For every adult ticket sold, a child can attend for free! 

The show itself features more than 60 actors and 30 additional students working behind-the-scenes. 

All proceeds from ticket sales will go back to the Little Falls Drama Club. 

