Mug Club: National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Colon cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, even though it can be prevented.
Screening tests can find colon cancer early when treatment works best, or before cancer starts.
If you don't have health insurance, the Cancer Services Program can help.
They offer free colorectal cancer screenings to eligible, uninsured New York residents.
Call 1-888-345-0225 for more information, and to enroll for free breast, cervical, and colon cancer screenings.
Screening for those at an average risk is recommended to start at age 45, and earlier for those at higher risk.
Talk to your doctor about when to start screening and which test is right for you.
It is important to remember that while colon cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages, it is best to not wait for symptoms before you get tested.