Mug Club: Rescue Mission of Utica to Host 15th Annual Golf Tournament

The Rescue Mission of Utica, will hold its 15th Annual Golf Tournament event on Thursday, June 9. 

The event will be held at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club, 169 Main St., New York Mills. 

Registration is from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. 

Lunch and an awards ceremony will take place around 1 p.m.  

Proceeds will benefit the Rescue Mission of Utica. 

For online registration and sponsorships, click here.

For more information, email susan.woods@uticamission.org or call 315-735-1645 ext. 2115. 

