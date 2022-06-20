Mug Club: Super Summer Giveaway

UTICA, N.Y. - The Rescue Mission of Utica, is having a “Super Summer Give-Away” during the month of July.
Daily drawings will be held from July 1-31 at 12 p.m. every day!
If you win, your ticket goes back in for more chances to win!
Prizes and amounts vary daily and all come from area businesses.
Tickets: one for $15 or two for $20
Tickets can be purchased by calling Leslie at 315-735-1645 ext.2104, or purchased at the Rescue Mission of Utica, Big Apple Music (New Hartford), Enjem’s Flooring (Utica), The Queen's Closet (Yorkville), and Thread of Life Thrift Store (Whitesboro).