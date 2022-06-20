 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mug Club: Super Summer Giveaway

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. - The Rescue Mission of Utica, is having a “Super Summer Give-Away” during the month of July. 

Daily drawings will be held from July 1-31 at 12 p.m. every day! 

If you win, your ticket goes back in for more chances to win! 

Prizes and amounts vary daily and all come from area businesses. 

Tickets: one for $15 or two for $20

Tickets can be purchased by calling Leslie at 315-735-1645 ext.2104, or purchased at the Rescue Mission of Utica, Big Apple Music (New Hartford), Enjem’s Flooring (Utica), The Queen's Closet (Yorkville), and Thread of Life Thrift Store (Whitesboro). 

Recommended for you