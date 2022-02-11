Mug Club: The Abraham House to Host 1st Annual Winter Festival "Fire and Ice" Fundraiser

The Abraham House will host their 1st Annual Winter Festival “Fire & Ice” Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The event is only for ages 21 and older, and will be held at 12 North Sports Bar in Marcy from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Both indoor and outdoor activities will be offered.
Guests will enjoy an open bar, food, live entertainment, and games, like beer pong, corn hole, and axe throwing.
Outside, you will find an ice bar with bourbon tastings, cigar tent, fire pits, s’mores and much more.
Snowmobilers are welcome.
Tickets will be available in advance via Eventbrite.
All proceeds from events, like “Fire & Ice”, will benefit the Abraham House and their mission to provide services to individuals affected by terminal illness, at no cost to the guest or their family.
Funding generated this year will greatly help the Abraham House continue to expand their services at both the Utica and Rome locations.