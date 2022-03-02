Mug Club: Tom Bergen Memorial Autism Awareness Bowling Tournament

The fifth annual Tom Bergen Memorial Autism Awareness Bowling Tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday -- March 26 and 27 -- at RD's Gorge View Lanes, in Little Falls.
This year's event features five different bowling squads -- at Noon and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday -- and at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There are plenty of other things to do if you do not want to bowl, like a Chinese auction, bake sale, t-shirts for sale, and prizes.
There will also be a paint party for all ages on Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. with 'Easels on the Gogh' for $10.00 per person.
This tournament was created by Tammy Helmer-Bergen, Guardianship and Spirituality Coordinator at the Arc Herkimer, to honor her son Tom who had Autism, and passed away suddenly in 2016.
Tom loved bowling, was an advocate for Autism awareness, and a dedicated volunteer at the Arc Herkimer for more than 16 years.
Bowling registration is $15.00 per person and you can pre-register by calling 315-823-3630, or by stopping by the bowling alley.
For more information, call 315-823-1865.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Tom Bergen Memorial Scholarship at the Little Falls High School as well as the Arc Herkimer's Autism Program, which provides workshops, opportunities, and resources each year for people with Autism, and their families.