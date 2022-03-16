Mug Club: Universal Pre-K Registration Opens at Utica City School District

Registration is now open for the 2022-23 Universal Pre-K program in the Utica City School District.
This program is for children living in Utica, who will be 4-years-old on or before Dec. 1, 2022.
Parents must provide their child's original birth certificate (with the raised seal), their immunization records, an up-to-date physical, and proof of current residency.
The district offers a free 2 1/2 hour program for 5 days a week, and all 180 school days.
For more information, call the Pre-K and Student Program Offices at 315-792-2216.
Other Locations to Call:
- Head Start: 315-624-9930
- Neighborhood Center: 315-272-2760
- North Utica Senior & Pre-K Center: 315-724-2430
- Notre Dame Elementary: 315-732-4374
- Thea Bowman House: 315-735-6995