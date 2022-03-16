 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mug Club: Universal Pre-K Registration Opens at Utica City School District

  • 0

Registration is now open for the 2022-23 Universal Pre-K program in the Utica City School District.

This program is for children living in Utica, who will be 4-years-old on or before Dec. 1, 2022.

Parents must provide their child's original birth certificate (with the raised seal), their immunization records, an up-to-date physical, and proof of current residency.

The district offers a free 2 1/2 hour program for 5 days a week, and all 180 school days.

For more information, call the Pre-K and Student Program Offices at 315-792-2216.

Other Locations to Call: 

  • Head Start: 315-624-9930
  • Neighborhood Center: 315-272-2760
  • North Utica Senior & Pre-K Center: 315-724-2430
  • Notre Dame Elementary: 315-732-4374
  • Thea Bowman House: 315-735-6995

Recommended for you