Mug Club: Vote for Sitrin’s Future Cabin Community "Camp Sitrin"

The Sitrin Military Program has been selected as one of 200 finalists nationwide (and the only one in Upstate NY) in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist 2022.
State Farm will then award those 100 nonprofits with the most online votes each with a $25,000 grant. Sitrin needs your vote!
If selected, Sitrin will use these funds to build a cabin at Camp Sitrin for veterans and their families to enjoy.
A cabin would provide the ideal setting at Camp Sitrin, a 142-acre property with a 10-acre lake where veterans experience eco-therapy (nature-based healing).
Unfortunately, there are no structures available where veterans can use for overnight stays alone or with their families.
Veterans have sacrificed so much yet ask so little, and that is why this grant opportunity is so important.
Voting opens on Wednesday, April 27 at 12:00:00 a.m. ET and closes at 11:59:59 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
The public can vote up to 10 times a day, every day during the voting period. Voters must be U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and have a valid email address.
Vote for Sitrin’s “Future Cabin Community” by clicking here.
Sitrin’s Military Program provides comprehensive, complimentary care to post-9/11 veterans and service members who have post-traumatic stress, suicidal ideations, depression, amputations, spinal cord injuries and other combat-related conditions.