Mug Club: Western Town Library to Host St. Patrick's Day Ham Dinner Takeout

Western Town Library is hosting its annual St Patrick's Day Ham Dinner Takeout on Thursday, March 17. Stop by between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
WHAT: Ham dinner with all the fixings! Ham from Mazzaferro’s Meat and Deli, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, Fraunhofer's Split Top roll and dessert. Scalloped potatoes and Coleslaw are catered by Eddie’s Paramount Diner in Rome. Dessert is a half-moon cookie from Hemstrought’s Bakery.
Takeout cost per dinner: $12.00
WHERE: Western Town Library, 9172 Main Street, Westernville NY 13486
HOW: This is a Reservations-Only Takeout. Call the library at 315-827-4118 to leave a message to order your meals. We will return your call to confirm that your order has been taken and assign a time slot for your pick up.
Your takeout dinner will help the library keep the lights on, budget for special events and supplies, maintain technology, and much more.
If you are not interested in the takeout dinner but would like to support the library, send your donation to the address listed above.