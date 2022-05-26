Mug Club: Wine in the Wilderness at the Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. - The 22nd Annual Utica Zoo Wine in the Wilderness event is Saturday, June 4 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Utica Zoo.
There, you can sample the very best in New York State wines.
There will also be live music from SimpleProps, as well as light refreshments, and a wide variety of vendors.
Wine in the Wilderness is a rain or shine event and strictly for people ages 21+ with a valid ID.
Ticket Prices:
- Member Admission (Pre-Sale) - $45
- General Admission (Pre-Sale) - $50
- Member Admission (At the Door) - $50
- General Admission (At the Door) - $55
- Designated Driver - $25
*Designated driver tickets do not get a wine glass and will not be served alcohol at the event.
Where to Buy Pre-Sale Tickets (at physical ticket locations):
- Utica Zoo Gift Shop (Only in-person location for member tickets)
- Ilion Wine & Liquors
- Bremer's Wine & Spirits
- Liquor Loft
- Seneca Wine & Liquors
- Valley Wine & Liquor
- Ann St. Liquors
- Lichtman's Wine
- City Liquors
- Rock's Liquor
*To get your Zoo Member discount, enter the email address associated with your zoo membership in the “promotional code” area of ticket checkout! For new members, it may take a few days for the code to register!*
Parking:
*Free first come first served parking at the Utica Zoo with free overflow parking at the MVCC Payne Hall parking lot and the Parkway Rec Center.
Shuttle buses will take you to and from the zoo at no cost from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
Attendees may be dropped off and picked up at the zoo.
The use of Uber, Lyft, and local taxi companies is highly suggested.