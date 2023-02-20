Mug Club: Emmanuel Episcopal Church Dinner

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Each month on the third Thursday, the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Little Falls will offer dinner from 4-7 p.m.
This month's theme is a roasted pork dinner and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, applesauce and dessert for $13.
You will be able to eat in, take out, receive curbside pick up or call for free deliveries. If you live in the valley you can receive delivery, just call and ask. The number is 315-741-4672.
The church is located at 594 East Albany Street.
