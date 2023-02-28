 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mug Club: Greiving Parents Support Group

  • 0

Mug Club: Parents Grieving Group, a support group for parents who have lost a child

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- If you have suffered the loss of a child, consider joining this Grieving Parents Support Group. 

They offer regular monthly meetings on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the New Hartford Public Library. You may not feel like sharing your story at first but listening to others may help you. For more information or if you have any questions, call Jennifer at 3152696889. 

If you would like to become a member of NewsChannel 2's Morning Mug Club, send an email to mugclub@wktv.com 

Recommended for you