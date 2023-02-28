Mug Club: Greiving Parents Support Group

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- If you have suffered the loss of a child, consider joining this Grieving Parents Support Group.
They offer regular monthly meetings on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the New Hartford Public Library. You may not feel like sharing your story at first but listening to others may help you. For more information or if you have any questions, call Jennifer at 3152696889.
